ELKTON — The Glide softball team had 37 hits and 43 runs en route to sweeping a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader from Elkton on Friday, winning 20-16 and 23-7.
Madison Weber went 4-for-5 and Ariana Hill was 3-for-5 for the Wildcats (5-1) in the opener. Bailey Peacock was 3-for-3 with two walks and Meleka Byle went 2-for-4 with a home run for the Elks (2-4).
In Game 2, Glide finished off Elkton with 11 runs in the top of the seventh. Hill had four hits in five at bats, including a triple, Ruby Livingston was 3-for-6 with a pair of triples, Weber went 3-for-6 and Katelynn Stiles homered.
Avree Block went 4-for-4 with three triples for the Elks.
"Despite some injuries and having to shake up the lineup, the girls pulled together," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "I was impressed with the way they played in the second game."
First Game
Glide;833;001;5;—;20;16;3
Elkton;544;001;2;—;16;12;6
Mills and Ranger, Livingston (4); Block and Peacock. W — Mills. L — Block. 2B — Murphy (G), Weber (G), Mills 2 (G), Ar. Hill (G), Au. Hill (G), Peacock (E). 3B — Ar. Hill (G), Wright (G), Block (E). HR — Byle (E).
Second Game
Glide;007;401;(11);—;23;21;1
Elkton;042;001;0;—;7;6;4
Murphy and Ar. Hill; Block and Rayburn, Peacock (4). W — Murphy. L — Block. 2B — Wright (G), Weber (G), Mills 2 (G), Ar. Hill (G), Byle (E). 3B — Livingston 2 (G), Ar. Hill (G), Au. Hill (G), Block 3 (E). HR — Stiles (G).
