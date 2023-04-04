GRANTS PASS — It was a humbling day on the diamond for the Roseburg High School softball team on Monday.
The Indians dropped a Southwest Conference doubleheader to Grants Pass, losing the opener 3-2 in eight innings and dropping the nightcap 14-4 in five. The second game was stopped early due to the mercy rule.
"It wasn't our day," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "(The second game) was our worst game of the season and hopefully we can learn from it."
In the first game, the Cavers (7-2, 2-1 SWC) delivered three singles to load the bases in the eighth against Roseburg starter Jasmine Morales. With one out, a wild pitch brought Shayelynn Totten home with the winning run.
Morales, a freshman right-hander, gave up 10 hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks. Alexa Medley went 3-for-3 and Nevaeh Harry was 3-for-4 and Scarlett Gordon ripped a two-run homer in the third inning for G.P.
Cierra Singleton went 2-for-3 with a run, while Terra Singleton was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Roseburg (6-4, 1-2).
"I thought Jasmine threw very well," Blevins said. "We didn't help her out (offensively), leaving the bases loaded twice."
Nothing went right for the Tribe in the second game. Grants Pass scored five runs in the first off Roseburg starter Reaghan Gilbert, capitalizing on four hits and three walks and forcing Blevins to make a pitching change.
"It got away from us early," Blevins said.
Medley and Totten each stroked a pair of hits for the Cavers. Haleigh Wambolt and Gilbert were both 2-for-3 for RHS in the contest.
Roseburg's scheduled nonconference game with South Salem Tuesday at Stewart Park was postponed. The Indians resume SWC play Saturday, hosting No. 2-ranked South Medford in a doubleheader beginning at noon.
First Game
Roseburg;100;010;00;—;2;7;0
G. Pass;110;000;01;—;3;10;0
Morales and T. Singleton; Gordon and Harry. W — Gordon. L — Morales. 2B — Johnson (GP).
Second Game
Roseburg;040;00;—;4;8-5
G. Pass;502;52;—;14;10;0
Gilbert, Morales (1) and T. Singleton; Gordon and Harry. W — Gordon. L — Harry. 2B — Jimenez (GP). 3B — Totten (GP). HR — Gordon (GP).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
