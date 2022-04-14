GRANTS PASS — Shaylynn Totten gave Grants Pass the lead in the first inning with a two-run homer and the Cavers went on to defeat Roseburg 6-3 in a Southwest Conference softball game on Thursday.

Alexa Medley went 2-for-3 with a triple for Grants Pass (7-7, 3-0 SWC), which moved into sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

The Indians (4-9, 0-3) have dropped four straight games and six of their last seven.

Roseburg outhit G.P. 7-4. Moriah Hoshowski went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI and Olivia Dedmon was 2-for-3. Shyla Mead contributed an RBI single and Jordan McArthur knocked in a run on a groundout.

Stephanie Blix took the loss for the Tribe, getting relieved by Kami Gibson in the second inning.

"We're in a slump. It's more of a mental thing," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "We hit the ball hard, but right at everybody."

Roseburg is scheduled to return to SWC play Saturday, facing South Medford in a noon doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Community Park.

Roseburg;001;000;2;—;3;7;2

Grants Pass;220;200;x;—;6;4;0

Blix, Gibson (2) and Stribling; Martin and Harry. W — Martin. L — Blix. 3B — Hoshowski (R), Medley (GP). HR — Totten (GP).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

