Ireland, South Umpqua shut out Jefferson 13-0 in softball

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Apr 17, 2023

TRI CITY — Regan Ireland pitched a two-hit shutout and Violet Richardson hit a pair of home runs in No. 4-ranked South Umpqua's 13-0 nonleague softball win over Jefferson Saturday.

Ireland, a freshman, struck out nine and walked one. The contest was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Richardson homered in the second and fourth innings. She finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs.

Haley Twyman, Montanah Love, Kaydence Norton and Mady Pratt all had hits for the Lancers (9-4 overall).

S.U. is scheduled to travel to Coos Bay Tuesday for a nonleague game with Marshfield. The Lancers return to Far West League play Saturday, hosting Brookings-Harbor in a doubleheader.

Jefferson;000;00;—;0;2;0
S. Umpqua;343;3x;—;13;7;2

J. Hart, N. Nart (2) and O'Neil, Vickery (2); Ireland and Love. W — Ireland. L — J. Hart. 2B — V. Richardson (SU), Twyman (SU), Love (SU). HR — Richardson 2 (SU).

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
