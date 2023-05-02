There was no lack of offense in Tuesday's Far West League softball doubleheader between Glide and Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs pounded out 18 hits en route to a 11-7 victory in the opener at Sutherlin's field. The Wildcats rebounded to win the nightcap 13-9, stroking 15 hits.
"I thought we could've got two (wins), but Glide's a good team and errors keep haunting us," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "We're still learning."
Glide (9-5, 7-5 FWL) is in fourth place and Sutherlin (11-8, 5-6) is fifth in the league standings. Lakeview (14-4, 12-0), South Umpqua (16-4, 12-2) and Douglas (11-7, 10-2) are the top three teams.
"For the way we played, I'm happy to get the split," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "We didn't play smart in the first game, but I liked the way we came back in the second game after falling behind. The girls really battled."
The Bulldogs broke a 6-6 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in the first game.
Kendra Parsons and Sierra Escalante had big offensive games for Sutherlin, which hurt the Wildcats with some small ball. Parsons was 4-for-5 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs, while Escalante went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs.
Bella Zuniga was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Ava Gill had three hits in four at-bats in the game. Kristen Gandy was 2-for-2.
Tegan Lofton pitched the win, giving up 10 hits and five earned runs.
Ella Wright went 3-for-4 with three runs for the Wildcats. Peyton Geiger was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Taylar Thingvall was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and two runs, and Aryanna Belloir had a pair of hits.
"Sutherlin played lights out defensively (in the first game)," Moyers said.
In Game 2, the 'Dogs took a 4-0 advantage after one inning but Glide rallied and took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Wright finished 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs for the 'Cats. Geiger was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Thingvall, Ariana Hill and Belloir each collected two hits.
Belloir, who relieved Amelia Murphy in the second, got the decision. The sophomore allowed eight hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts and six walks.
Parsons went 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for Sutherlin. Zuniga was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs, while Josie Vermillion was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs.
Glide is scheduled to host Class 4A Marshfield in a nonleague game Thursday, then will travel to Coquille Monday for a league doubleheader. Sutherlin will host Cascade Christian in a FWL twin bill Saturday.
First Game
Glide;201;030;1;—;7;10;0
Sutherlin;220;025;x;—;11;18;1
Belloir and Geiger; Lofton and Zuniga. W — Lofton. L — Belloir. 2B — Thingvall (G), Geiger 2 (G), Escalante 2 (S), Zuniga (S). 3B — Parsons (S).
Second Game
Glide;002;243;2;—;13;15;1
Sutherlin;400;221;0;—;9;13;2
Murphy, Belloir (2) and Geiger; Lofton and Zuniga. W — Belloir. L — Lofton. 2B — Geiger 2 (G), Thingvall (G), Weber (G), Belloir (G), Murphy (G), Englestad (S), Zuniga (S), Vermillion (S). 3B — Geiger (G), Zuniga (S). HR — Parsons (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.