Kelley tosses no-hitter in South Umpqua's 5-0 win over Phoenix

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Mar 15, 2022

TRI CITY — Tatum Kelley pitched a no-hitter and South Umpqua handed visiting Phoenix a 5-0 loss on Tuesday in a nonleague softball game.

Kelley, a junior right-hander, struck out nine and walked three.

The Lancers (2-0) finished with five hits, with Kaydence Norton going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Norton ripped a two-run homer in the second inning.

Kiersten Chapman also knocked in two runs for South Umpqua, which is ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A preseason coaches poll.

S.U. is scheduled to host Marshfield Thursday in a nonleague contest.

Phoenix;000;000;0;—;0;0;2
S. Umpqua;020;210;x;—;5;5;1

Goff and Brite; Kelley and Love. W — Kelley. L — Goff. 2B — Richardson (SU). HR — Norton (SU).
