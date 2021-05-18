LAKEVIEW — Sophomores Annikah Tacchini and Tyler McNeley powered Lakeview past Glide 10-0 in the first round of the Class 2A/1A "Culmination Week" softball playoffs Tuesday.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Tacchini hit a fourth-inning grand slam and McNeley was dominant in the pitcher's circle, facing just 16 Glide batters and striking out 12.
"That was the best pitcher we've seen all season, easily," Glide coach Sam Moyers said.
Glide was held to just two hits: a double by Molly Mills and a drag bunt single by Ella Wright.
Glide (13-6) falls into the consolation side of the playoff bracket and will visit Gaston Thursday. Lakeview will take on Union/Cove in the quarterfinals at Burns High School Thursday.
Glide;000;00;—;0;2;5
Lakeview;012;43;—;10;11;0
Murphy and Ranger; McNeley and E. Philibert. W — McNeley. L — Murphy. 2B — Mills (G), Shullanberger (L), Jackson (L), Dillavou (L). HR — Tacchini (L).
