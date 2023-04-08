GLIDE — The seventh inning wasn't nice to the Glide Wildcats, who dropped both games of a Far West League softball doubleheader, 9-0 and 7-3, to the No. 9-ranked Lakeview Honkers on Saturday at Coplin Field.
Lakeview scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning in the first game and pushed over five in the seventh in the nightcap.
"They were state champions last year (in Class 2A/1A)," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "We definitely competed, but have to figure out how to finish games against tougher competition."
Senior Tyler McNeley, who was the 2A/1A Co-Pitcher of the Year last year, tossed a three-hit shutout for the Honkers (5-2, 4-0 FWL) in the opener with 15 strikeouts and two walks. Annikah Tacchini was 3-for-5 and Raven McLain went 2-for-4 for Lakeview.
Taylar Thingvall was 2-for-3 and Ella Wright 1-for-2 with a walk for Glide (4-2, 2-2). Aryanna Belloir took the loss, giving up nine hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters.
In Game 2, Wright had two hits in three at-bats to lead the 'Cats, who committed five errors. Belloir allowed four hits and no earned runs, fanning four, walking five and hitting a batter.
McNeley struck out 12 and walked one while allowing five hits.
Glide is scheduled to travel to No. 4 South Umpqua for a doubleheader Thursday, weather permitting.
First Game
Lakeview;201;000;6;—;9;9;0
Glide;000;000;0;—;0;3;2
McNeley and Jackson; Belloir and Geiger. W — McNeley. L — Belloir. 2B — Dillavou (L).
Second Game
Lakeview;000;110;5;—;7;4;2
Glide;101;000;1;—;3;5;5
McNeley and Jackson; Belloir and Geiger. W — McNeley. L — Belloir. 2B — Tacchini (L), Belloir (G), Wright (G).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
