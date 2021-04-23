OAKLAND — Lowell swept a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader from Oakland on Friday, winning 7-4 and 9-3.
Ellie Witten went 3-for-4 with a triple for the Oakers (0-5-1) in the opener. Kylie Pfaff, Aubrey Templeton, Hanna Zyzniewski and Ashly Williams all chipped in two hits.
In Game 2, Kalyn Busciglio homered and Witten tripled. Amerika Baszler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Lydia Plahn and Kassidy Matthews each had two hits for the Red Devils (3-3).
First Game
Lowell;100;303;0;—;7;10;1
Oakland;102;100;0;—;4;15;1
Matthews, Mayhala (6) and Baszler; Templeton and Pfaff. W — Matthews. L — Templeton. 3B — Brooks (L), Witten (O).
Second Game
Lowell;222;200;1;—;9;9;0
Oakland;010;001;1;—;3;8;1
Plahn and Baszler; Fauver, Templeton (2) and Pfaff. W — Plahn. L — Fauver. 2B — Templeton (O). 3B — Witten (O). HR — Busciglio (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.