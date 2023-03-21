Marshfield thumps Sutherlin 15-5 in softball DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOS BAY — The Marshfield Pirates scored six runs each in the second and sixth innings, invoking the 10-run mercy rule against visiting Sutherlin in a 15-5 nonleague softball victory Tuesday.Kellsie Englestad went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks for Sutherlin, while Sierra Escalande had a hit, run, RBI and drew three walks.Sutherlin (2-1 overall) opens Far West League play with a doubleheader at Douglas Tuesday.Sutherlin;102;110;—;5;9;4Marshfield;060;216;—15;19;1Lofton and Zuniga; J. Johnson and Peach. W — J. Johnson. L — Lofton. 2B — Richardson (S). 3B — Macduff (M). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Developer inks deal to buy old Rite Aid property Winston company files complaint over polluted property UO football lineman makes visit to Drain to read to elementary students Roseburg Fire Department responds to early morning fire Tesla supercharger station in Sutherlin celebrates grand opening Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oklahoma City 101, L.A. Clippers 100 Oklahoma City 101, L.A. Clippers 100 Calgary 5, Anaheim 1 Calgary 5, Anaheim 1 Vegas 4, Vancouver 3
