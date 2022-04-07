COOS BAY — The Sutherlin softball team couldn't make up an early seven-run deficit, falling 7-5 to Marshfield on Thursday in a nonleague game.

Ashley Radmer led the Bulldogs (2-4) with four hits. Ava Gill stroked three hits, while Erica MacDonald, Tahlor Westrom, Josie Vermillion and Micah Wicks each collected two. Vermillion had three RBIs.

Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Creswell Tuesday for a nonleague contest.

Sutherlin;000;032;0;—;5;19;2

Marshfield;340;000;x;—;7;6;0

Westrom and Zuniga, K. Englestad; Montiel and Peach. W — Montiel. L — Westrom. 2B — Vermillion (S), Johnson (M).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.