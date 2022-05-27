DRAIN — The arm and bat of Tyler McNeley proved to be a little too much for North Douglas on Friday.
McNeley limited the second-seeded Warriors' high-scoring offense to one run and No. 7 Lakeview eliminated North Douglas from the Class 2A/1A softball playoffs with a 7-1 win at Howard's Field.
The Honkers (23-4) will play at No. 7 Kennedy (19-3), a 6-2 winner over No. 3 Union/Cove, Tuesday in the semifinals.
McNeley, a junior right-hander, gave up six hits and one unearned run with 14 strikeouts and no walks. North Douglas (26-2) entered the contest averaging 15.7 runs a game.
McNeley aided her cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the seventh. Lakeview also got a solo homer from Jaila Jackson in the first and a two-run shot from Annikah Tacchini in the third.
Emily Philibert added a pair of hits for the Honkers.
"(McNeley) is by far the best pitcher we've faced this season," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "We really struggled to get anything going offensively and she hit every corner, and I didn't think she'd be able to shut us down. Some coaches have told me she reminds them of Nicki Derrick (a former North Douglas star pitcher)."
Halli Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Warriors, who saw their 21-game winning streak end. North Douglas scored its lone run in the second when Vaughn singled and later scored on an error following a bunt single by Samantha MacDowell.
Vaughn took the loss, allowing eight hits with two strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter.
North Douglas will lose five seniors to graduation: Vaughn, MacDowell, Megan Cutsforth, Cydni Dill and Sofie Dooley.
"They're pretty shook up (about the loss)," Rice said. "A really great group of girls, definitely talented. We had a heck of a run and I'm pretty proud of them."
Lakeview;302;000;2;—;7;8;1
N. Douglas;010;000;0;—;1;6;1
McNeley and E. Philibert; H. Vaughn and L. Ward. W — McNeley. L — H. Vaughn. 2B — Shullanberger (L), McNeley (L). 3B — H. Vaughn (ND). HR — Jackson (L), Tacchini (L), McNeley (L).
