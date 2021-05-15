DRAIN — Sarah Jane Snyder's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Monroe a 12-11 win over Glide on Saturday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 playoff game at Hooker Field.
Amelia Ellsworth went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple for the Dragons. Emily Hull was 4-for-6 with a two-bagger.
Ruby Livingston, Lily Ranger, Ariana Hill and Amelia Murphy all went 2-for-5 for the Wildcats (13-5). Livingston had a triple.
"I'm really pleased with what the girls did over the last two days," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "They really competed."
Moyers said the Wildcats are expecting to play a state playoff game on the road Tuesday.
Glide;004;121;300;—;11;13;7
Monroe;241;200;201;—;12;18;8
Mills, Murphy (3) and Ranger; Ellsworth and Sutton. W — Ellsworth. L — Murphy. 2B — Mills (G), Hull (M), Sutton (M), Ellsworth 2 (M), Martin 2 (M). 3B — Livingston (G), Ellsworth (M).
