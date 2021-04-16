OAKLAND — Monroe pounded out 33 hits and swept a Special District 3 softball doubleheader from Oakland on Friday, winning 18-3 and 27-10.

The first game went five innings and the second contest was stopped after four innings.

Aubrey Templeton was 2-for-2 and Sequoia Thacker went 2-for-3 for the Oakers (0-2-1) in the opener.

Templeton went 3-for-3 in the nightcap. Ellie Witten and Kylie Pfaff were both 2-for-3. Ashley Sutton led the Dragons (3-0), going 4-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBIs.

"We're a young team. The girls are pretty disappointed about the scores, but they want to get better," Oakland coach Johanna Held said.

The Oakers are scheduled to host Days Creek Tuesday.

First Game

Monroe;008;46;—;18;11;1

Oakland;020;01;—;3;7;3

Ellsworth and Sutton; Templeton, Fauver (4) and Pfaff. WP — Ellsworth. LP — Templeton.

Second Game

Monroe;17(10);9;—;27;22;0

Oakland;330;4;—;10;10;1

Martin and Hull; Templeton, Fauver (4) and Pfaff, Busciglio (3). WP — Martin. LP — Templeton. 2B — Martin (M), Sutton (M), Fauver (O). 3B — Sutton (M).

