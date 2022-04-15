Monroe sweeps SD3 softball doubleheader over Yoncalla The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Apr 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONROE — The Monroe Dragons defended their home field in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader sweep of Yoncalla Friday afternoon.Monroe took the opening game 9-5 and won the second contest 15-3 in five innings. No game statistics were provided to The News-Review.Yoncalla (6-5, 4-5 SD3) is set to visit second-ranked North Douglas Tuesday. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monroe Doubleheader Softball Sport Statistics Contest Game Dragon Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges Three-car crash sends at least two to the hospital After more than 40 years, 'Lime Lady' will find her forever home How Roseburg students saved Arendelle in 'Frozen Jr.' New Roseburg visitor center to open next week TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys compete in home tourney Oakridge sweeps Glendale to remain unbeaten in SD3 softball Monroe sweeps SD3 softball doubleheader over Yoncalla North Douglas makes quick work of Camas Valley in doubleheader sweep Oakland rebounds for split in SD3 doubleheader with Elkton Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
