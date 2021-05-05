ELKTON — Emily Hull went 3-for-3 with a home run and scored five runs as Monroe rolled past Elkton 15-3 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game on Tuesday.

Sarah Jane Snyder went 4-for-5 with two doubles and Ashley Sutton went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and four RBIs for the Dragons (7-1, 6-1 SD3). Danielle Martin struck out six and allowed three earned runs on four hits to get the pitching win.

No statistics were provided by Elkton (3-6).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

