RIDDLE — The Monroe Dragons handed the Riddle Irish a pair of lopsided losses in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Friday, winning 14-1 in five innings and 19-3 in three innings.
The Irish dropped to 0-5-1 on the season. No statistics were provided by Riddle.
