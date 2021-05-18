The Roseburg softball team spotted Eagle Point an early 2-0 lead in their Southern Oregon Conference Tournament first-round game on Tuesday.
Then the Indians' bats — like they have over the past month — warmed up.
Roseburg scored 10 runs over the opening two innings, then closed out the Eagles with four runs in the fifth to take a 14-4 victory at Stewart Park. The game was stopped due to the 10-run rule.
Roseburg (13-3), which won its ninth straight game, has finished with 10 hits or more in 10 consecutive contests.
"With our lineup, everyone can hit," said senior second baseman Jazmyn Murphy, who had three of the Tribe's 15 hits Tuesday. "Our hitting has a lot to do with confidence. We work a lot on hitting in practice, and bring confidence to the games.
"It's a domino effect basically. When one of us is hitting, it keeps going throughout the game and gives us momentum, too."
The Indians have been efficient in other areas as well.
Stephanie Blix didn't pitch her best game, but was around the plate. She gave up seven hits and four earned runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Roseburg didn't commit an error behind Blix.
"We came out and played Roseburg softball," Indians coach Dave Blevins said. "Steph pitched well, and we did hit the ball very well. When they (Eagles) did hit the ball, we made plays.
"If we just continue playing like we have, we're going to be hard to beat."
Sydney Boren gave the Eagles (3-12) a boost with a two-run homer in the first, but that lead was short-lived.
Shyla Mead led off Roseburg's half with a single and later came around to score on a throwing error by Boren. Emma Murphy scored on a wild pitch to tie it up.
Roseburg pushed over eight runs in the second, capitalizing on seven hits, two walks, two hit batters and two E.P. errors.
Kami Gibson had the big blow in the inning, a towering two-run homer to left field. The Indians also got a two-run single from Olivia Dedmon and run-scoring hits from Haleigh Wambolt and Mead.
Jazmyn Murphy and Wambolt had RBI singles in Roseburg's four-run fifth.
Wambolt had three hits in the game, while Mead, Nevaeh Williams and Dedmon each contributed two hits.
"The beginning of the season, we were still working on chemistry with each other because we hadn't been consistently practicing because of COVID," Jazmyn Murphy said. "As the season has gone on, our hitting has gotten a lot better, our fielding is better and have two pitchers (Gibson and Blix) who have different things they can bring.
"We can definitely compete with every team in our league. We want to finish strong."
Jazmyn Murphy, one of two seniors on the team along with Haylee Schulze, has stepped up her game this season.
"(Not having a season last year) was tough," admitted Jazmyn Murphy, who moved to second from shortstop. "It was definitely hard on me ... not having a full year of playing softball, then coming back this year I was a little nervous. I wasn't sure how it was going to go after a long break, but it's actually went a lot better than I thought."
"Jaz peaked this year," Blevins said. "She did a lot of Crossfit training in the off-season and it shows. She's a lot stronger. She's seeing the ball very well and hitting line drives, and is comfortable in the six hole.
"She's a great kid. It doesn't matter what the situation is, she has a smile on her face. She's more of a quiet leader, leads by example. The other girls look up to her and I use her as an example with the younger players."
Roseburg is expecting to host Grants Pass Thursday in the next round.
Eagle Point;200;02;—;4;7;5
Roseburg;280;04;—;14;15;0
Boren and Slayton; Blix and Williams. W — Blix. L — Boren. 2B — Slayton (EP), Lierman (EP), J. Murphy (R), Dedmon (R). HR — Gibson (R).
