NEWBERG — A long ball ended Roseburg's softball season on Monday.
Abby Carsley hit a walk-off three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving eighth-seeded Newberg a 4-2 win over No. 25 Roseburg in a first-round game of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Indians (12-15) had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth. Freshman Reaghan Gilbert singled and Emelie Morelio was inserted as a pinch-runner. Morelio advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball.
"It's disappointing. We had that game," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "It was a really good softball game. We couldn't close the deal, and that's happened more than once this year. We made a couple of mistakes and it cost us."
The Tigers (22-5) will host No. 9 Jesuit (22-5), a 6-2 winner over No. 24 Forest Grove, Wednesday in a second-round game.
Roseburg's other run came on a solo homer by Moriah Hoshowski in the sixth inning. The Tribe only finished with three hits as Kami Gibson had a single.
Newberg senior left-hander Serayah Neiss, who's signed with Fresno State, struck out 16 and walked one. Scarlett Olivas was 2-for-3 and Carsley went 2-for-4 for the Tigers.
"She was good," Blevins said of Neiss. "She had a pretty curveball and we couldn't make adjustments on her riseball."
Gibson took the loss, allowing nine hits. The right-hander fanned six and walked none.
"I thought Kami did an amazing job," Blevins said. "She missed her spots a couple of times, but we didn't get the outs we needed to behind her."
In the Newberg eighth, Neiss led off with a single. Kiley Harris hit a ball to left-center, but it dropped between two Roseburg outfielders for a single. Roseburg catcher Isabel Stribling was unable to catch Carsley's pop up in foul territory during her at-bat, then Carsley followed with her game-winning round-tripper.
Roseburg will lose five seniors to graduation: Gibson, Stephanie Blix, Shyla Mead, Olivia Dedmon and Hoshowski.
"Those girls got the short end of the stick (with the 2020 season getting canceled due to COVID and only getting a six-week season last year with no state playoffs)," Blevins said. "They're a good group and I wish I could have them for one more year."
Roseburg;000;001;01;—;2;3;1
Newberg;000;001;03;—;4;9;0
Gibson and Stribling; Neiss and Carsley. W — Neiss. L — Gibson. 2B — Carsley (N). HR — Carsley (N).
