EUGENE — Payton Burnham kept Roseburg's bats quiet and the Sheldon offense did the rest in a Southwest Conference softball doubleheader sweep of the Indians by identical scores of 7-0 on Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Irish improved to 21-1 overall and 15-1 in the SWC, while Roseburg dropped to 9-14 and 4-11.
Burnham, a junior who has committed to Oregon State University, pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the opener. Brooke Peterson and Burnham each finished with three hits and Kinley Pappas added two for Sheldon.
Emma Murphy and freshman Ciera Singleton had singles for the Tribe. Jasmine Morales took the loss, giving up 12 hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
"I thought Jasmine threw well against a really good lineup and held her composure," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said.
Burnham had the same pitching numbers in the second game, fanning 15 and walking none while giving up three hits. She did some major damage at the plate as well, hitting three home runs. Ashlyn Martin also went deep for the Irish.
Singleton, Haleigh Wambolt and Morales had hits for Roseburg. Cambria Bachmeier took the loss.
"I felt this was a huge improvement from the last time we played them (a 14-1 loss on April 19)," Blevins said.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Willamette at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First Game
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
Sheldon;200;032;x;—;7;12;0
Morales and T. Singleton; Burnham and Pappas. W — Burnham. L — Morales. 3B — Peterson (S).
Second Game
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;3;3
Sheldon;212;020;x;—;7;9;1
Bachmeier, Morales (3) and T. Singleton; Burnham and Pappas. W — Burnham. L — Bachmeier. 2B — Pappas 2 (S). HR — Burnham 3 (S), Martin (S).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
