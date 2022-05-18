BROOKINGS — The top-ranked South Umpqua softball team sewed up the Class 3A Far West League championship on Wednesday with a pair of victories over No. 9 Brookings-Harbor in a doubleheader.
The undefeated Lancers won 7-1 and 22-9, the second game getting stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule. South Umpqua improved to 22-0 overall and 10-0 in the FWL.
Violet Richardson tossed a four-hitter in the opener for South Umpqua, striking out nine and walking two. Montanah Love was 3-for-3 with a double, Tatum Kelley went 2-for-4 with two runs and Mady Pratt was 2-for-3 in the win.
The Lancers pounded out 19 hits in the nightcap, blowing the contest open with a 10-run third inning.
Richardson went 3-for-3 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs. She homered in the third. Love was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Kaydence Norton went 3-for-5 with a two-bagger and three runs. Ashlyn Vey had two hits in five at-bats with a triple, four RBIs and two runs and Kelley went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs.
Kelley pitched the win, giving up seven hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
Hannah James, Jordan Crosby and Kami Koepnick all had two hits for the Bruins (16-8, 8-4).
South Umpqua is scheduled to end the regular season Friday with a doubleheader at Sutherlin.
First Game
S. Umpqua;012;001;3;—;7;9;2
Brookings;000;000;1;—;1;4;4
Richardson and Love; Taylor, Crosby (7) and Pryor. W — Richardson. L — Taylor. 2B — Love (SU), C. Crosby (B), Hodges (B), Koepnick (B).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;10(10);029;—;22;19;7
Brookings;200;205;—;9;9;5
Kelley, Twyman (6) and Love; J. Crosby, Taylor (6) and Pryor. W — Kelley. L — Crosby. 2B — Love (SU), Norton (SU), J. Crosby (B). 3B — Kelley (SU), Vey (SU), Richardson (SU). HR — Richardson (SU).
