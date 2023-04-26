DRAIN — North Douglas had to get creative to overcome a gem of a pitching effort.
Tehya Noffsinger singled, stole and and third base and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning, and the No. 2-ranked Warriors held on for a 1-0 Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball victory over Elkton Wednesday at Howard's Field.
"We had to go to 'small ball' to try to do something," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "It was nerve-wracking, but when it was over, it was like 'man, that was fun.'"
The Warriors (13-0, 12-0 SD4), who had won all but one previous game by at least eight runs, were put to the test by Elkton senior pitcher Avree Block, who had North Douglas' bats frozen from the pitcher's circle.
Block allowed just two hits while striking out 10, and had Elkton's only hit in the loss.
"I was so impressed," Rice said of Block. "I walked over and shook her hand and told her what an amazing game she pitched. I was just glad we pulled off a win, but it really woke the girls up."
Sophomore Brooklyn Cyr earned the pitching win for North Douglas, throwing the one-hit shutout while striking out 11 and walking one.
North Douglas is scheduled to visit Lowell Thursday and Days Creek Friday. Elkton (4-9, 3-7 SD4) is at Oakridge Thursday and visits Oakland Friday.
Elkton;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
N. Douglas;001;000;x;—;1;2;0
Block and Abraham; Cyr and L. Ward. W — Cyr. L — Block.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
