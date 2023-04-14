DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors scored 36 runs in a span of eight innings, picking up a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball wins over Umpqua Valley Christian and Camas Valley Friday at Howard's Field.
The No. 2-ranked Warriors beat UVC 17-7 in five innings and Camas Valley 19-0 in three innings.
North Douglas took a 12-1 lead into the fifth inning against the Monarchs, who scored six runs in the top of the fifth to try and avoid having the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule. The Warriors scored five in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Alli Hu went 2-for-3 with a double for the Monarchs (2-7, 2-7 SD4), while Brooklyn Williams had two hits and a pair of runs batted in for North Douglas (9-0, 8-0 SD4). Lailah Ward added two hits for the Warriors, while Maddy Vaughn plated a pair of runs on a fifth-inning bunt.
North Douglas scored 16 runs in the first inning against the Hornets. Ward was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Izzy Duncan also drove in a run for North Douglas, which drew eight walks in the first inning.
North Douglas is scheduled to visit Lowell Wednesday, but Warriors coach Jesse Rice said dependent on weather, that single game could be moved to Drain.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to host Glendale Monday at Sunshine Park, and Camas Valley is scheduled to host Days Creek Monday.
First Game
UVC;001;06;—;7;3;6
N. Douglas;532;25;—;17;7;5
Frable and Train; Cyr, Sprinkle (5) and L. Ward. W — Cyr. L — Frable. 2B — Hu (UVC).
Second Game
C. Valley;000;—;0;0;4
N. Douglas;(16)3x—;19;7;0
Liles and Plikat; Cyr, Sprinkle (2) and Noffsinger. W — Cyr. L — Liles. 2B — Noffsinger (ND), Duncan (ND).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
