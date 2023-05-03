MEDFORD — Roseburg scored the first run, but that's all it would get as No. 4-ranked South Medford handed the Indians a 6-1 loss in a Southwest Conference softball game on Wednesday.
Kaycee Hudson, Maleyah Thoele and Nicole Ledendecker all went 2-for-3 for the Panthers (16-4, 9-4 SWC), who swept Roseburg in the season series. Ledendecker and Hudson combined on a five-hitter.
Emma Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double for Roseburg (9-12, 4-9), hitting an RBI single to score Terra Singleton in the first. Haleigh Wambolt, Jordan McArthur and Reaghan Gilbert also had hits for the Tribe.
Freshman Jasmine Morales took the loss, striking out five and walking two.
Monday, Roseburg dropped an 8-1 decision to No. 10 South Salem in a nonconference game at Stewart Park. Rowan Thompson tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Saxons.
Wambolt spoiled Thompson's bid for a shutout with a sole home run in the seventh inning. Morales and Alina Houghland had the other hits for Roseburg.
The Tribe is scheduled to play an SWC doubleheader at No. 1 Sheldon Saturday, beginning at noon.
Roseburg;100;000;0;—;1;5;4
S. Medford;300;120;x;—;6;6;0
Morales and T. Singleton; Ledendecker, Hudson (3) and Hillyer. W — Hudson. L — Morales. 2B — Murphy (R), Hudson (SM), Maleyah (SM). 3B — Ledendecker (SM).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
