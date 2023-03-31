TRI CITY — South Umpqua scored 37 runs while not allowing a hit as the No. 4-ranked Lancers softball team swept visiting Coquille in the Far West League-opening doubleheader for both teams Thursday.
South Umpqua won the first game 18-0 and took the nightcap 19-0. Both games were halted in the third inning due to the mercy rule.
In the opening game, Ashlyn Vey homered and drove in four runs total for the Lancers (4-0 overall). Haley Twyman had two hits and batted in four runs, Violet Richardson went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in a pair and Raiya Estupinian had two hits and three RBIs.
Regan Ireland threw three no-hit innings for South Umpqua, striking out five Red Devils.
In the second game, Violet Richardson homered twice while Danika Richardson and Mady Pratt also went yard int a 19-0 Lancers victory.
Violet Richardson finished with two hits and five runs batted in, Danika Richardson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Vey and Pratt also had two hits and two RBIs.
Danika Richardson held Coquille hitless in her three innings of work.
South Umpqua headed north Friday for a challenging doubleheader at Stayton High School, facing the Class 4A No. 2-ranked host Eagles as well as Class 3A No. 2 Scio.
First Game
Coquille 000 — 0 0 0
South Umpqua 2 16 x — 18 11 0
Kelner and Liles; Ireland and Love. W — Ireland. L — Kelner. 2B — Richardson 2 (SU), Pratt (SU), Estupinian (SU), Norton (SU). 3B — Twyman (SU). HR — Vey (SU).
Second Game
Coquille 000 — 0 0 4
South Umpqua 5 14 x — 19 13 1
Brugnoli and Liles; D. Richardson and Love. W — D. Richardson. L — Brugnoli. 2B — Love (SU), Pratt (SU). 3B — Vey (SU). HR — V. Richardson 2 (SU), D. Richardson (SU), Pratt (SU).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.