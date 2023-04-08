MERLIN — The No. 4-ranked South Umpqua softball team swept a Far West League doubleheader from North Valley on Saturday, winning 11-0 in five innings and 22-2 in three.
Mady Pratt went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and four RBIs for the Lancers (6-2, 4-0 FWL) in the opener. Montanah Love doubled and knocked in four runs, and Violet Richardson tossed a one-hitter with five strikeouts.
In Game 2, Violet Richardson went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and 10 RBIs. Danika Richardson was 2-for-2 with a homer and two runs. Danika Richardson and Regan Ireland, both freshmen, combined on a three-hitter in the circle.
S.U. is scheduled to host Glide Thursday in a doubleheader.
First Game
S. Umpqua;303;50;—;11;4;1
N. Valley;000;00;—;0;1;0
V. Richardson and Love; Allison, Malcom (3), Latter 5) and Smith-Rowe. W — V. Richardson. L — Allison. 2B — Love (SU). 3B — Pratt (SU). HR — Pratt (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;(10)93;—;22;11;1
N. Valley;200;—;2;3;4
D. Richardson, Ireland (3) and Love; Allison and Smith-Rowe. W — D. Richardson. L — Allison. 2B — Pratt (SU), Vey (SU), V. Richardson (SU). HR — V. Richardson 2 (SU), D. Richardson (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.