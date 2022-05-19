North Douglas High School’s Madelyn Vaughn celebrates with teammate Asia Ward (8) after scoring a run against Glide during their Special District 3 first-place tiebreaker game on Thursday in Oakland. The Warriors won, 7-0.
North Douglas' Brooklyn Williams slides safely into third base under Glide third baseman Taylar Thingvall on Thursday in Oakland. Williams had three hits as the Warriors won, 7-0.
North Douglas senior pitcher Halli Vaughn throws against Glide on Thursday in Oakland. Vaughn tossed a four-hit shutout.
North Douglas' Lailah Ward swings at a pitch against Glide on Thursday in Oakland. The Warriors won, 7-0.
Glide freshman pitcher Aryanna Belloir throws against North Douglas on Thursday in Oakland.
North Douglas' Cydni Dill (14) celebrates with teammate Halli Vaughn after they each scored a run against Glide on Thursday in Oakland.
The North Douglas softball team won the rubber match with Glide on Thursday.
Halli Vaughn tossed a four-hit shutout and the second-ranked Warriors came through with some key hits at the plate in a 7-0 victory in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 tiebreaker game at Oakland High School.
North Douglas (25-1 overall), which split a regular season doubleheader with the No. 4 Wildcats (25-2) in Drain, will be SD3's No. 1 seed for the state playoffs which begin Monday.
North Douglas and Glide are expected to receive first-round byes, and will play second-round games Wednesday. The Warriors take a 20-game winning streak into the playoffs.
"Glide is a good team. We're very happy to come away with a win," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "We let one (against them) get away from us early in the year and wanted to show everybody we could beat them."
The Warriors got a big game from Brooklyn Williams, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Williams knocked in a run in the first inning with a two-bagger and added a two-run double in the fifth.
Freshman Brooklyn Cyr was 2-for-4 for North Douglas. Madelyn Vaughn contributed a run-scoring double in the second.
"We got some good timely his and played a little small ball," Rice said.
Halli Vaughn, a senior right-hander, struck out seven and walked one to improve her season record to 19-1.
"She pitched a great game. Hit her spots," Rice said.
Freshman Aryanna Belloir had two hits, Lily Ranger singled and freshman Leila Collins had a bunt single for the Wildcats, who saw their 20-game winning streak end. Belloir took the loss, giving up nine hits with six strikeouts, six walks and one hit batter.
"We had some mental errors and you can't afford to do that against a good team like North Douglas," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "We need to get some things shored up."
Glide;000;000;0;—;0;4;2
N. Douglas;220;030;x;—;7;9;2
Belloir and Geiger; H. Vaughn and L. Ward. W — H. Vaughn. L — Belloir. 2B — Williams 2 (ND), M. Vaughn (ND).
