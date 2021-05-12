GLIDE — North Douglas completed an unbeaten Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball season on Wednesday, sweeping Glide 15-3 and 17-9 in a doubleheader at Coplin Field.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
"They definitely have the best pitching in the league and hit the ball well," Glide coach Sam Moyers said of the Warriors. "I'm more disappointed we didn't play better in the second game."
North Douglas (14-1, 14-0 SD3) scored nine runs in the fifth inning in the opener. Halli Vaughn was 2-for-3 with a double and Brooklyn Williams knocked in two runs. Vaughn pitched a three-hitter, striking out five and walking three.
Madison Weber doubled for the Wildcats (11-4, 9-4).
Glide struggled defensively in the nightcap, committing seven errors. Bella Black and Williams each stroked three hits and Vaughn had two doubles for N.D.
Weber was 2-for-3, and Ruby Livingston and Ella Wright were both 2-for-4 for the 'Cats.
Fourth-place Glide will meet fifth-place Oakridge at 2 p.m. Friday in a league playoff at Days Creek High School. Third-place Days Creek will host the winner at 4 p.m.
First Game
N. Douglas;051;09;—;15;7;1
Glide;020;01;—;3;3;6
Vaughn and L. Ward; Mills, Murphy (5) and Ranger, Ar. Hill (5). W — Vaughn. L — Mills. 2B — Dill (ND), Vaughn (ND), Weber (G). 3B — L. Ward (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;006;412;4;—;17;9;4
Glide;014;210;1;—;9;10;7
Black, Vaughn (6) and Rodgers, Morgan (4); Murphy and Ar. Hill. W — Black. L — Murphy. 2B — Vaughn 2 (ND), Black (ND), Ranger (G). 3B — Williams (ND).
