DRAIN — North Douglas completed a suspended Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game with Lowell on Tuesday at Howard's Field, winning 19-6 in five innings to gain a share of the league championship with Glide.
The Warriors (24-1, 21-1 SD3), ranked No. 2 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, have won 19 straight.
North Douglas coach Jesse Rice was able to use several of his younger players against the Devils (14-12, 12-10). The Warriors finished with 17 hits.
Megan Cutsforth, Sydney Sprinkle and Graycie Rodgers all went 2-for-2, and Halli Vaughn, Lailah Ward and Cydni Dill were 2-for-3. Asia Ward hit a walk-off inside-the-park grand slam home run in the fifth to end the contest early.
Vaughn and Sprinkle combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine.
North Douglas and No. 4 Glide (25-1, 21-1) will meet Thursday in a first-place tiebreaker. The site of the game will be determined Wednesday.
"Glide's a good team," Rice said. "They got us one game early in the season (6-5 in Drain) and we're hoping to rectify that."
Lowell;100;50;—;6;4;2
N. Douglas;(10)00;045;—;19;17;1
Matthews and A. Baszler; H. Vaughn, Sprinkle (3) and L. Ward. W — Sprinkle. L — Matthews. 2B — H. Vaughn (ND), L. Ward (ND), Cutsforth (ND). 3B — Cyr (ND), MacDowell (ND). HR — A. Ward (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.