North Douglas placed three players on the Class 2A/1A softball all-state first team in voting done by the coaches.
Sophomore pitcher Brooklyn Cyr, senior first baseman Brooklyn Williams and junior infielder Maddy Vaughn received first-team honors for the Warriors, who finished 25-1 overall and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
Glendale senior pitcher Morgan Moody received honorable mention. Sophomore shortstop Savannah Watterson of state champion Grant Union/Prairie City and senior pitcher Jenna Hopkins of Kennedy shared the Player of the Year award, while junior pitcher Drewsey Williams of Grant Union/P.C. was Pitcher of the Year.
Class 2A/1A Softball All-State
Co-Player of the Year — Savannah Watterson, soph., Grant Union/Prairie City; Jenna Hopkins, sr., Kennedy.
Pitcher of the Year — Drewsey Williams, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City.
Coach of the Year — Zach Williams, Grant Union/Prairie City.
First Team
PITCHERS — Drewsey Williams, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City; Hailey Stallings, jr., Weston-McEwen; Jenna Hopkins, sr., Kennedy; Brooklyn Cyr, soph., North Douglas. CATCHERS — Addy Northway, soph., Grant Union/Prairie City; Zoe Moore, jr., Blanchet Catholic. FIRST BASE — Paedyn Bennett, jr., Pilot Rock; Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas. INFIELDERS — Savannah Watterson, soph., Grant Union/Prairie City; Ava Sams, soph., Weston-McEwen; Maddy Vaughn, jr., North Douglas; Halle Parsons, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City. OUTFIELDERS — Reece Jacobs, soph., Grant Union/Prairie City; Paige Moffit, jr., Pilot Rock; Brianna Traeger, fr., Kennedy. UTILITY — Amanda Lawyer, soph., Union/Cove; Joey Sizemore, fr., Clatskanie. DESIGNATED PLAYER — Kylie Thomas, sr., Clatskanie. FLEX — Abby Love, sr., Nestucca.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Regan Rasmussen, jr., Blanchet Catholic; Madison Hull, fr., Monroe; Laney DeLoe, jr., Willamina. CATCHERS — Bailey Moore, jr., Weston-McEwen; Paisley DeLoe, soph., Willamina. FIRST BASE — Raney Anderson, sr., Grant Union/Prairie City; McKenna Dodge, jr., Santiam. INFIELDERS — Jade Snyder, jr., Oakridge; Sivanna Hodge, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City; Isabel Berning, soph., Kennedy; Kaitlin Mattson, sr., Monroe. OUTFIELDERS — Luna Dennett, sr., Weston-McEwen; Jennifer Smith, soph., Central Linn. UTILITY — Abigail Behrens, sr., Colton; McKenzie Dalton, soph., Lost River. DP — Lydia Plahn sr., Lowell. FLEX — Zoe Ramos, sr., Echo/Stanfield.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Morgan Moody, sr., Glendale; Aiva Ellis, sr., Pilot Rock; Cabella Wright, jr., Lost River. CATCHERS — Kaili Kirkhart, jr., Lowell; Avery Turner, soph., Lost River; Emily Hull, sr., Monroe. INFIELDER — Grace McCollam, sr., Lost River. FIRST BASE — Hailee Knight, jr., Nestucca; Emily Larsen, sr., Knappa. DP — Brielle Ward, fr., Weston-McEwen.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.