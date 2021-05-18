DRAIN — North Douglas softball coach Jesse Rice believes his team is peaking at the right time.
The proof is in the results. The Warriors opened the Class 2A/1A tournament on Tuesday with a 13-2 victory over Santiam in five innings at Hooker Field.
North Douglas (16-1) blew the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the second inning. Halli Vaughn ended the contest in the fifth with a walk-off two-run homer.
"Everybody was hitting today," Rice said, "and Halli Vaughn pitched as well as she has all season."
Vaughn allowed five hits, striking out five and walking one.
Vaughn hit a triple to go along with her round-tripper. Cydni Dill, Brooklyn Williams, Lailah Ward and Bella Black all had two hits for North Douglas.
The Warriors will play Grant Union on Thursday in Redmond. The time of the game will be announced Wednesday. The double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday.
Santiam;002;00;—;2;5;1
N. Douglas;290;02;—;13;10;2
Dodge, Thurston (2) and Lindemann; Vaughn and L. Ward. W — Vaughn. L — Dodge. 2B — Black (ND). 3B — Vaughn (ND), Williams (ND). HR — Vaughn (ND).
