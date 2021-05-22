REDMOND — One bad inning proved costly for the North Douglas Warriors on Saturday.
Nestucca of Cloverdale scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning, thanks to some North Douglas errors, and defeated the Warriors 9-6 in a consolation game of the Class 2A/1A softball tournament at Redmond High School.
Halli Vaughn was 2-for-3 and Cydni Dill and Lailah Ward both went 2-for-4 for North Douglas (16-3).
"They hit the ball really well and we had some key errors in the sixth," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said.
The Warriors will only lose one senior (Morgan MacDonald) to graduation and will return a promising group in 2022.
"I can't be disappointed with the season, considering how young we are," said Rice, whose club went unbeaten in Special District 3 play. "I'm so excited about next year."
Nestucca;000;126;0;—;9;14;1
N. Douglas;201;020;1;—;6;11;6
A. Love and Hurliman; Vaughn and L. Ward. W — Love. L — Vaughn. 2B — Hurliman (Ne), Hanson (Ne), Williams (ND), Vaughn (ND), Black (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.