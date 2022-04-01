DRAIN — In a battle of Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball title contenders, No. 5-ranked Glide and No. 2 North Douglas battled to a doubleheader split Friday at Howard's Field.
Glide won the first game, 6-5, but the Warriors rallied to whip the Wildcats in the second game, 16-1.
In the opener, Glide freshman Taylar Thingvall hit an opposite field, two-run homer onto South 1st Street to push the Wildcats to a 6-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but North Douglas mounted a rally in the bottom half of the inning by scoring four runs, but ultimately would lament leaving the bases loaded at the end of three separate innings.
"We came back, but three times we had base-running errors," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said of the opener. "You do that against Glide, they're going to get you."
Thingvall went 3-for-3 for Glide in the opener, while Lily Ranger also recorded a pair of hits while freshman Aryanna Belloir earned the pitching win despite Glide surrendering 12 basehits by the Warriors.
For North Douglas, freshman Brooklyn Cyr went 3-for-3 with a triple, Cydni Dill had three hits and Brooklyn Williams drove in three runs.
The second game, however, was all about the Warriors.
North Douglas scored five runs in the first inning of a game which would be halted in the bottom of the fourth inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.
Warriors pitcher Halli Vaughn, who took the loss in the opener, bounced back in a relief effort in the second game, striking out four and walking one while Glide was held to just three hits.
"We played really well in that first game," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "(In the second game) we just couldn't get out of an inning."
North Douglas scored eight runs with two outs in the nightcap.
"We could have performed better than we did, and we'll figure it out, but I'm pleased with the split," Moyers said.
Both teams will continue SD3 play Tuesday, with the Warriors (5-1, 2-1 SD3) playing host to Elkton and Glide (5-2, 2-2) visiting Yoncalla.
First Game
Glide;030;030;0;—;6;9;1
N. Douglas;001;040;0;—;5;12;2
Belloir and Geiger; H. Vaughn and L. Ward. W — Belloir. L — H. Vaughn. 2B — Geiger (G), Dill (ND), L. Ward (ND), MacDowell (ND). 3B — Cyr (ND). HR — Thingvall (G).
Second Game
Glide;001;0;—;1;3;5
N. Douglas;526;3;—;16;12;1
Murphy, Belloir (2) and Geiger; H. Vaughn, Cyr (4) and L. Ward. W — H. Vaughn. L — Murphy. 2B — Weber (G), Cyr (ND), H. Vaughn (ND). 3B — H. Vaughn (ND).
