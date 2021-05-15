DRAIN — North Douglas whipped Monroe, 12-1, in six innings in the championship game of the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball playoffs on Saturday at Hooker Field.
Halli Vaughn pitched a three-hitter for the Warriors (15-1), striking out eight and walking one.
Cydni Dill went 3-for-4 with a triple for North Douglas. Megan Cutsforth was 2-for-3 with a double and Samantha MacDowell was 2-for-4 with a double and triple.
"We played really well. It took us two innings to figure out their pitcher (Amelia Ellsworth)," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "Halli pitched a great game. She was firing on all cylinders and hitting those corners, and made them struggle."
North Douglas will compete in a 16-team 2A/1A state playoff bracket beginning Tuesday.
Monroe;000;100;—;1;3;4
N. Douglas;005;232;—;12;10;1
Ellsworth and Sutton; Vaughn and L. Ward. W — Vaughn. L — Ellsworth. 2B — Sutton (M), A. Ward (ND), Vaughn (ND), MacDowell (ND), Cutsforth (ND). 3B — Dill (ND), MacDowell (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.