DRAIN — North Douglas whipped Monroe, 12-1, in six innings in the championship game of the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball playoffs on Saturday at Hooker Field.

Halli Vaughn pitched a three-hitter for the Warriors (15-1), striking out eight and walking one.

Cydni Dill went 3-for-4 with a triple for North Douglas. Megan Cutsforth was 2-for-3 with a double and Samantha MacDowell was 2-for-4 with a double and triple.

"We played really well. It took us two innings to figure out their pitcher (Amelia Ellsworth)," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "Halli pitched a great game. She was firing on all cylinders and hitting those corners, and made them struggle."

North Douglas will compete in a 16-team 2A/1A state playoff bracket beginning Tuesday.

Monroe;000;100;—;1;3;4

N. Douglas;005;232;—;12;10;1

Ellsworth and Sutton; Vaughn and L. Ward. W — Vaughn. L — Ellsworth. 2B — Sutton (M), A. Ward (ND), Vaughn (ND), MacDowell (ND), Cutsforth (ND). 3B — Dill (ND), MacDowell (ND).

