MILL CITY — The North Douglas softball team opened its season on Friday with a 17-5 nonleague victory over Santiam in six innings.

The contest was stopped early due to the 10-run rule.

Halli Vaughn pitched a four-hitter for the Warriors, who are ranked No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A preseason coaches poll. The senior right-hander struck out eight and walked four.

Sophomore Madelyn Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a double in the win. Coach Jesse Rice also said Madelyn Vaughn shined defensively at second base.

"Madi had a great all-around game," Rice said. "We were definitely rusty, then started hitting the ball better. Halli pitched really well and Santiam is a good hitting team."

The Warriors have eight returning starters as they pursue their third state championship since 2017.

North Douglas is scheduled to host Reedsport in a nonleague doubleheader on March 26.

N. Douglas;542;006;—;17;9;3

Santiam;001;202;—;5;4;6

H. Vaughn and L. Ward; McK. Dodge, Weir (6) and Lindemann. W — H. Vaughn. L — Dodge. 2B — M. Vaughn (ND), Cyr (ND), McHaffie (ND), H. Vaughn (ND), Lindemann (S), Smith (S). 3B — Lindemann (S).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.