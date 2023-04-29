North Douglas handles Yoncalla 15-0 in SD4 softball TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vaughn North Douglas High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DRAIN — North Douglas needed just four innings to defeat Yoncalla, winning 15-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game at Howard's Field on Saturday.The No. 2-ranked Warriors (16-0, 15-0 SD4) remained undefeated on the season.Brooklyn Cyr pitched a one-hitter and hit a three-run homer in the first inning for North Douglas. Cyr had four RBIs in the contest. The sophomore left-hander struck out seven and walked one.Brooklyn Wiliams went 3-for-3 with a triple, Maddy Vaughn was 3-for-4 with a three-bagger and Asia Ward was 3-for-3 with two doubles.Ana Oliva had the lone hit for the Eagles (6-8, 4-8). North Douglas will travel to Cave Junction to meet Illinois Valley in a nonleague game and Yoncalla will host Riddle Monday.Yoncalla;000;0;—;0;1;3N. Douglas;403;8;—;15;17;0Martin, N. Noffsinger (4) and Glover; Cyr and L. Ward. W — Cyr. L — Martin. 2B — A. Ward 2 (ND), T. Noffsinger (ND). 3B — Vaughn (ND), Williams (ND). HR — Cyr (ND). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Most Popular Our People: 9-year-old discovers mammoth tooth in grandmother's backyard Group hoping Thurman Bell Stadium will get added at RHS Keeping Ben Walker's memory alive Bernal pleads guilty to seven counts of first-degree attempted murder UCC invests in housing downtown Roseburg Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Portland 2, Saint Louis City SC 1 Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0 San Jose 2, Austin FC 2 New York Red Bulls 1, Chicago 1 Denver 125, Phoenix 107
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.