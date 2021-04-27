MONROE — North Douglas built a 5-0 lead, but had to fend off Monroe late and posted a 7-6 win on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game.
The Warriors (6-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings. The Dragons (6-1) dropped into a tie for third place with Glide.
"It's a good win for us. Monroe's always a tough team, especially at home," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said.
Samantha MacDowell hit a solo homer in the second inning and Halli Vaughn added a two-run shot in the second. MacDowell and Vaughn both finished 2-for-3.
Asia Ward and Cydni Dill also had two hits in three at-bats. Vaughn pitched the win, allowing five runs and five hits before being relieved by Bella Black in the seventh. Vaughn struck out 13 and walked six, and Black got the save.
North Douglas will host second place Days Creek (5-0) in a doubleheader on Friday at Howard's Field, beginning at 2 p.m.
N. Douglas;112;101;1;—;7;10;1
Monroe;000;032;1;—;6;6;1
Vaughn, Black (7) and L. Ward; Ellsworth and Sutton. W — Vaughn. L — Ellsworth. S — Black. 2B — A. Ward (ND), MacDowell (ND), Vaughn (ND), Deaton (M). HR — Vaughn (ND), MacDowell (ND), Sutton (M).
