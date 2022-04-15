CAMAS VALLEY — The No. 2-ranked North Douglas Warriors cruised to a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball wins over Camas Valley Friday.
North Douglas won the first game 26-0 in four innings, then took the second 19-0 in three innings.
Freshman Brooklyn Cyr held the Hornets hitless in the nightcap with six strikeouts and one hit batter. Asia Ward was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and Halli Vaughn went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, including a solo homer to lead off a 10-run second inning for the Warriors.
In the opener, Maddie Vaughn, Halli Vaughn, Cydni Dill and Brooke McHaffie each had three hits for North Douglas. Dill drove in four runs, Maddie Vaughn and McHaffie each plated three runs and Halli Vaughn drove in two. Dill, Samantha MacDowell and Maddie Vaughn each had triples.
North Douglas (10-1, 7-1 SD3) is preparing for four games next week, a stretch which is scheduled to start at Oakland Monday.
Camas Valley (1-7, 1-7) is scheduled to host Elkton Tuesday.
First Game
N. Douglas;706;(13);—;26;18;0
C. Valley;000;0;—;0;2;3
H. Vaughn, Sprinkle (4) and L. Ward, Rodgers (4); Hill and Wilson. W — H. Vaughn. L — Hill. 2B — A. Ward (ND), Williams (ND). 3B — Dill (ND), MacDowell (ND), M. Vaughn (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;8(10)1;—;19;11;0
C. Valley;000;—;0;0;4
Cyr and L. Ward; Liles, Hill (3) and Wilson. W — Cyr. L — Liles. 2B — Cyr (ND), Dill (ND). 3B — A. Ward (ND), Williams (ND). HR — H. Vaughn (ND).
