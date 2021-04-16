DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors rolled past the Riddle Irish on Friday in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader, winning 17-2 and 14-0 at Howard's Field.
The first game was stopped after four innings due to the 15-run rule and the second contest went five innings.
It was the season opener for the Warriors, who won the Class 2A/1A state championship in 2019 but didn't get to play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Halli Vaughn, Asia Ward, Lailah Ward and Megan Cutsforth all went 3-for-4 for North Douglas in the opener. Emilee Ball had two hits in three at-bats for Riddle (0-2-1).
Asia Ward, Brooklyn Williams and Vaughn each stroked two hits for the Warriors in the nightcap. Freshman Bella Black pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts.
"It was a good start," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "Everyone got to play. We've got some hot bats and two excellent pitchers (in Vaughn and Black)."
North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Oakridge, while Riddle will host Yoncalla on Tuesday.
First Game
Riddle;000;2;—;2;6;4
N. Douglas;(11)03;3;—;17;16;2
S. Miles, Davenport (3) and A. Miles; Vaughn, MacDonald (3) and L. Ward, Rogers (3). WP — Vaughn. LP — S. Miles. 2B — Vaughn (ND), L. Ward 2 (ND). 3B — Vaughn (ND).
Second Game
Riddle;000;00;—;0;3;5
N. Douglas;334;4x;—;14;13;3
Davenport, S. Miles (2) and A. Miles; Black, Vaughn (5) and Dill. WP — Black. LP — Davenport. 2B — Williams (ND), Vaughn 2 (ND). 3B — A. Ward (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.