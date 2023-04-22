North Douglas remains undefeated with SD4 softball win at Oakridge DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Apr 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKRIDGE — The No. 2-ranked North Douglas softball team improved to 11-0 overall and 10-0 in Class 2A/1A Special District 4 play, beating Oakridge 13-1 in five innings Saturday.The Warriors had an 11-0 lead after their first three turns at the plate before the Oakridge scored its lone run in the bottom of the third.Brooklyn Cyr had two hits in the win, matching the number of hits she surrendered to Oakridge batters. Cyr struck out six and walked three.Brooklyn Williams led North Douglas at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in four runs.The Warriors are scheduled to host Yoncalla in a SD4 doubleheader Monday at Howard's Field. N. Douglas;443;02;—;13;9;0Oakridge;001;00;—;1;2;5Cyr and L. Ward; S. Snyder, J. Snyder (4) and S. Terral. W — Cyr. L — S. Snyder. 2B — Williams (ND), Noffsinger (ND), S. Snyder (O). 3B — Williams (ND), Cyr (ND). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Finance & Admin Assistant Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Roseburg City Council discusses homeless regulations Celebrating 4/20 in Douglas County Two Roseburg nonprofits get grants Crystal Amber McCormick Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News ISPS HANDA - Championship Scores ISPS HANDA - Championship Par Scores Milwaukee Team Stax N.Y. Mets Team Stax Arizona Team Stax
