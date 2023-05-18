North Douglas softball still unbeaten after 7-1 win at Marshfield TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOS BAY — The North Douglas softball team remained undefeated on the season with a 7-1 victory over Class 4A Marshfield in a nonleague game Thursday.The Warriors, No. 2 in the OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll, improved to 24-0 on the season."Today was our best game of the season," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said.Kate Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the the Warriors. Brooklyn Williams went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Brooklyn Cyr was 2-for-4 with two runs.Cyr was solid in the circle, allowing six hits with 11 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.Marshfield, the Sky-Em League champion, dropped to 19-7 on the season. North Douglas will host a second-round state playoff game against an opponent to be determined Wednesday at Howard's Field.N. Douglas;000;104;2;—;7;7;2Marshfield;001;000;0;—;1;6;3Cyr and L. Ward; Mulkey and Peach. W — Cyr. L — Mulkey. 2B — A. Ward (ND), Williams (ND), Miller (ND). 3B — Williams (ND). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school likely to see 3 new faces in July Roseburg Public Schools bond fails to get support Roseburg High School honors its teachers Election sees low voter turnout, will become official June 12 Teen drowns at Ben Irving Reservoir Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Florida 3, Carolina 2 Florida 3, Carolina 2 Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT High-A Northwest League Glance Sutherlin's baseball season ends with 7-3 FWL loss at Coquille
