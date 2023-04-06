ELKTON — North Douglas scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning and turned a game-ending triple play as the No. 2-ranked Warriors beat Elkton 16-6 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game Thursday.
North Douglas (5-0, 4-0 SD4) blew a 7-5 game wide open with its nine-run fifth inning, then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning with a triple play spurred by an outstanding catch in the outfield.
With the bases full of Elks, Avree Block belted a fly ball to right-center field, but North Douglas rightfielder Star Alcantar was able to snare the line drive for the out, then quickly fired to Maddy Vaughn at second base for the second out. Vaughn then threw to third baseman Katie Miller to complete the triple play, as Elkton's base runners did not tag up on the initial hit.
Vaughn finished with two hits and drove in four runs, Tehya Noffsinger had two hits and two RBIs and Graycie Rodgers went 4-for-4 with a triple and scored four times.
Each team drew 13 walks in the contest. Camille Peters had two hits for Elkton (1-3, 1-3), while Astraya Bell drove in a pair of runs.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Oakland at 5 p.m. Saturday. Elkton is scheduled to visit Glendale Friday.
N. Douglas;104;29;—;16;9;0
Elkton;212;01;—;6;5;5
Sprinkle, Miller (3), Sprinkle (5) and Noffsinger; Block and Abraham. W — Miller. L — Block. 2B — Vaughn (ND), Peters (E). 3B — Rodgers (ND).
