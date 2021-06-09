North Douglas, the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball champion, placed five players on the all-league first team for the 2021 spring season.
Junior Halli Vaughn was selected the Pitcher of the Year. Vaughn was joined on the first team by sophomore catcher Lailah Ward, sophomore infielder Brooklyn Williams, junior infielder Cydni Dill and junior outfielder Samantha MacDowell.
Other first-team selections from Douglas County included junior pitcher Shandiin Newton, junior outfielder Fiona Ketchum and senior designated hitter Ashtyn Slater of Days Creek, senior first baseman Ruby Livingston of Glide and senior utility Aubrey Templeton of Oakland.
Senior catcher Ashley Sutton of Monroe was named Player of the Year.
Special District 3
Softball All-League
Player of the Year — Ashley Sutton, sr., Monroe.
Pitcher of the Year — Halli Vaughn, jr., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Richard Fielder, Monroe.
First Team
CATCHERS — Ashley Sutton, sr.. Monroe; Lailah Ward, soph., North Douglas. PITCHERS — Halli Vaughn, jr., North Douglas; Shandiin Newton, jr., Days Creek; Amelia Ellsworth, soph., Monroe. FIRST BASE — Ruby Livingston, sr., Glide. INFIELDERS — Emily Hull, soph., Monroe; Brooklyn Williams, soph., North Douglas; Cydni Dill, jr., North Douglas; Jade Snyder, fr., Oakridge. OUTFIELDERS — Samantha MacDowell, jr., North Douglas; Sarah Snyder, jr., Monroe; Fiona Ketchum, jr., Days Creek. UTILITY — Aubrey Templeton, sr., Oakland. DESIGNATED PLAYER — Ashtyn Slater, sr., Days Creek.
Second Team
CATCHERS — Kylie Pfaff, sr., Oakland; Lily Ranger, jr., Glide. PITCHERS — Avree Block, soph., Elkton; Sadie Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Molly Mills, sr., Glide; Morgan Moody, soph., Glendale. FIRST BASE — Ariana Ruiz, sr., Monroe. INFIELDERS — Asia Ward, soph., North Douglas; Madison Weber, fr., Glide; Emilee Ball, sr., Riddle; Emily Hull, soph., Monroe. OUTFIELDERS — Sherry Terrel, jr., Oakridge; Megan Kruzic, sr., Days Creek; Desiree Buchanan, jr., Riddle. UTILITY — Bailey Stufflebeam, soph., Days Creek. DP — Morgan MacDonald, sr., North Douglas.
Honorable Mention
PITCHER — Lydia Plahn, soph., Lowell. CATCHERS — Kaili Kirkhart, fr., Oakridge; Bailey Peacock, sr., Elkton; Kira Harris, fr., Glendale; Alex Miles, jr., Riddle. FIRST BASE — Bella Black, fr., North Douglas; Lucy Plahn, sr., Lowell. INFIELDERS — Victoria Renfro, jr., Riddle; Camille Peters, soph., Elkton; Danielle Martin, soph., Monroe; Ella Wright, fr., Glide; Jamie Rayburn, fr., Elkton; Nina Hernandez, soph., Glendale; Kenzie Walton, sr., Yoncalla; Ceci Potter, sr., Yoncalla. UTILITY — Kaili Kirkhart, fr., Oakridge. DP — Mya Fauver, soph., Oakland.
