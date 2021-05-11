DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors made quick work of the Elkton Elks on Tuesday.
North Douglas scored 14 runs in the bottom of the second inning and defeated Elkton 15-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game at Hooker Field.
The contest was stopped after three innings due to the 15-run rule that was implemented this season.
Halli Vaughn and freshman Bella Black didn't give up a hit for the first-place Warriors (10-1, 10-0 SD3), combining for seven strikeouts and one walk. Cydni Dill led N.D. at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs.
Asia Ward, Vaughn and Black all had two hits in the win. Avree Block took the loss for Elkton (4-8, 4-8), which plays a nonleague game at Bandon Friday.
North Douglas will travel to Glide (11-2, 9-2) for a doubleheader on Wednesday, needing a split to win the league championship.
Elkton;000;—;0;0;2
N. Douglas;1(14)x;—;15;12;0
Block and Peacock; H. Vaughn, Black (3) and L. Ward, Rodgers (3). W — Vaughn. L — Block. 2B — H. Vaughn (ND), Dill 2 (ND). 3B — Dill (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.