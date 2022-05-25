DRAIN — Second-seeded North Douglas took an early 8-0 lead, then finished off No. 15 Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii for a 16-6 win in six innings in the second round of the Class 2A/1A softball playoffs on Wednesday at Howard's Field.
The Warriors (26-1) will host No. 7 Lakeview (22-4), which defeated No. 10 Gaston 10-0 Wednesday, in the quarterfinals Friday.
North Douglas stroked 16 hits and scored in every inning. Asia Ward led the offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple and double.
Cydni Dill was 3-for-4 with a three-bagger, while Lailah Ward and Madelyn Vaughn each contributed two hits. Halli Vaughn pitched the win, allowing 11 hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Aiva Ellis was 3-for-4 for the Rockets (13-11).
"There were definitely jitters at the start and it took us about an inning to get settled in," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "Pilot Rock is a very disciplined hitting team, but we played great defense. Our outfield was amazing ... (left fielder) Megan Cutsforth made a bunch of great catches."
North Douglas and Lakeview met in the 2019 semifinals, with the Warriors winning 2-0 in Drain. North Douglas went on to capture its second state title in three seasons.
Pilot Rock;004;020;—;6;11;2
N. Douglas;531;313;—;16;16;1
Ellis and P. Moffit; H. Vaughn and L. Ward. W — H. Vaughn. L — Ellis. 2B — Ellis (PR), Cyr (ND), A. Ward (ND). 3B — A. Ward (ND), Dill (ND).
