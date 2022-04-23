DRAIN — North Douglas moved into sole possession of first place in Class 2A/1A Special District 3 on Saturday with an 11-1 win over Yoncalla in six innings at Howard's Field.

Freshman Brooklyn Cyr and senior Halli Vaughn combined on a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and four walks for the Warriors (13-1, 10-1 SD3).

Cydni Dill went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Brooklyn Williams was 2-for-3 with a double for North Douglas. Yoncalla (6-7, 4-7) scored its lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the first.

North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Oakridge, while Yoncalla visits Days Creek Monday.

Yoncalla;100;000;—;1;0;3

N. Douglas;314;003;—;11;12;1

Martin and Van Loon; Cyr, H. Vaughn (5) and Dill. W — Cyr. L — Martin. 2B — Cyr (ND), Dill 2 ND), H. Vaughn (ND), Williams (ND).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.