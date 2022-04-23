DRAIN — Oakland dropped a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball games to North Douglas on Saturday at Howard's Field, losing 15-0 and 16-0.

The first game went three innings and the second contest was stopped after four.

Halli Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs for the Warriors, who are No. 2 in the OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll. Brooklyn Cyr and Madelyn Vaughn each stroked two hits.

Cerena Thacker had the lone hit for the Oakers (3-10, 3-7 SD3). Cyr pitched the win, striking out eight.

In Game 2, Halli Vaughn didn't allow a hit, fanning seven over four innings.

Cyr went 2-for-3 with a double and triple, Asia Ward was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs and Megan Cutsforth went 2-for-3.

Oakland is scheduled to travel to Riddle Monday.

First Game

Oakland;000;—;0;1;4

N. Douglas;2(13)x;—;15;10;0

Templeton and T. Fauver; Cyr and L. Ward. W — Cyr. L — Templeton. 2B — L. Ward (ND), A. Ward (ND), Cyr (ND), H. Vaughn (ND). HR — H. Vaughn (ND).

Second Game

N. Douglas;255;4;—;16;12;0

Oakland;000;0;—;0;0;7

H. Vaughn and L. Ward; Templeton and T. Fauver. W — H. Vaughn. L — Templeton. 2B — L. Ward (ND), Cyr (ND). 3B — A. Ward (ND), Cyr (ND).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

