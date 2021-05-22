MEDFORD — "It was a heartbreaker," admitted Roseburg softball coach Dave Blevins, summing up his team's 5-4 loss to North Medford on Saturday in the championship game of the Southern Oregon Conference Tournament.
Freshman pitcher Gabrielle Urban struck out the last two Roseburg batters with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning as the Black Tornado (15-3) held on for the victory.
North Medford won all three meetings with the Indians (14-4) during the truncated spring season. Roseburg saw its 10-game winning streak end.
"Our girls wanted to win really bad and they took it hard," Blevins said.
Blevins credited Urban, who relieved North starter Alyssa Hartzheim in the fourth and kept Roseburg off the scoreboard, fanning 10.
"She shut us down," Blevins said. "She probably throws in the mid-50s, but was throwing a rise, changeups and curveballs. Her pitches were moving all over the place."
The Tribe had a golden opportunity in the seventh. With one out, Emma Murphy singled and Olivia Dedmon reached base on a throwing error following a sacrifice bunt. Nevaeh Williams reached on an error to load the sacks.
Up came Kami Gibson, who took a called third strike. Urban then struck out Jazmyn Murphy to end the contest.
"That's what you want with the bases loaded ... Kami up to bat," Blevins said. "We had our chances."
Gibson took the loss, going 5 2/3 innings before being relieved by Stephanie Blix in the sixth. Gibson gave up six hits and four runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Jazmyn Murphy and Dedmon both went 2-for-4 with a double for Roseburg, and Gibson contributed a two-run single in the third to give the Indians a 4-0 advantage. Matlyn Leetch and Hannah Drysdale each stroked two hits for the Tornado.
It was a successful season for Roseburg, which loses only two seniors: Jazmyn Murphy and Haylee Schulze.
"I'm not disappointed at all," Blevins said. "We came together and started playing the game."
Roseburg;202;000;0;—;4;8;2
N. Medford;004;010;x;—;5;10;3
Gibson, Blix (6) and Williams; Hartzheim, Urban (4) and Lawton. W — Urban. L — Gibson. 2B — J. Murphy (R), Dedmon (R).
