ELKTON — Oakland rebounded from a 10-run loss to Elkton in the opener, pounding out 25 hits in the nightcap to take a 19-16 win in the nightcap to salvage a split in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Friday.
The Elks (3-5) won the first game 11-1 in six innings.
Avree Block led Elkton offensively in the opener, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Bailey Peacock was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three runs, while Rylee Williamson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Block pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two. Kalyn Busciglio had the lone hit for the Oakers (1-6-1).
Oakland erupted in Game 2, using a 10-run third inning to take control. Elkton got within two in the seventh, but Oakers second baseman Emily Weaver made a big double play to end the contest as Oakland notched its first win of the season.
Weaver had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run, five RBIs and four runs. Ellie Witten and Kylie Pfaff each had four hits, and Mya Fauver, Hanna Zyzniewski and Ashly Williams chipped in three hits apiece. Pfaff hit three doubles.
Block was 3-for-3 with a triple and Peacock and Meleka Byle both had two hits for the Elks.
First Game
Oakland;010;000;—;1;1;1
Elkton;004;115;—;11;9;1
Templeton, Fauver (6) and Pfaff; Block and Peacock. W — Block. L — Templeton. 2B — Peacock 2 (E), Block 2 (E), Byle (E).
Second Game
Oakland;03(10);132;0;—;19;25;2
Elkton;240;350;2;—;16;10;0
Templeton and Pfaff; Block and Peacock. W — Templeton. L — Block. 2B — Templeton (O), Weaver (O), Williams (O), Pfaff 3 (O), Fauver 2 (O), Byle 2 (E). 3B — Templeton (O), Weaver (O), Fauver (O), Peacock (E), Block (E). HR — Weaver (O).
