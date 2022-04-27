OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team got hits from nine different players in a 20-5 win over Riddle in four innings on Wednesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game.

Freshman Haylee Templeton pitched a two-hitter for the Oakers (5-10, 5-7 SD3), striking out six.

Aurora Meixner and Hailey Gordon both knocked in two runs in the victory. Emily Weaver and Gwen Field were each 1-for-1 with two walks.

Kalee Hulse and Lexi Pope had singles for the Irish (0-17, 0-14). Aurora Hildebrand had two RBIs.

Riddle is scheduled to host second-ranked North Douglas in a doubleheader Friday. Oakland travels to Days Creek Tuesday.

Riddle;050;0;—;5;2;0

Oakland;573;5;—;20;9;1

Pope, Light (4) and Watson, Hildebrand (4); Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Templeton. L — Pope. 2B — C. Thacker (O).

