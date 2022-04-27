Oakland downs Riddle, 20-5 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team got hits from nine different players in a 20-5 win over Riddle in four innings on Wednesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game.Freshman Haylee Templeton pitched a two-hitter for the Oakers (5-10, 5-7 SD3), striking out six.Aurora Meixner and Hailey Gordon both knocked in two runs in the victory. Emily Weaver and Gwen Field were each 1-for-1 with two walks.Kalee Hulse and Lexi Pope had singles for the Irish (0-17, 0-14). Aurora Hildebrand had two RBIs.Riddle is scheduled to host second-ranked North Douglas in a doubleheader Friday. Oakland travels to Days Creek Tuesday. Riddle;050;0;—;5;2;0Oakland;573;5;—;20;9;1Pope, Light (4) and Watson, Hildebrand (4); Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Templeton. L — Pope. 2B — C. Thacker (O). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Haylee Templeton Oakland Sport Baseball Hildebrand Lexi Pope Aurora Riddle Hailey Gordon Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sheriff: 'absolutely opposed' to release of convicted murderer Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport Two die in separate crashes in three-day span Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Days Creek shows power in 15-0 win over Yoncalla Glide hammers Camas Valley, 21-1 North Douglas/Yoncalla thumps Oakridge, 18-1 Oakland downs Riddle, 20-5 Brookings-Harbor beats Douglas, 10-0 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
